Williamsport, Pa. — A Penn College culinary school graduate and practiced Executive Chef is joining the Williamsport Home, bringing culinary chops and a desire to support the local community.

The Home's new chef, Theo Persing, earned his Associate of Applied Science in Baking and Pastry Arts at Penn College. Persing brings a passion for pastries and experience in elite venues like the Kentucky Derby, The Emmy Awards, and the Better Homes & Gardens Show.

Before college, he worked as a Sailor Specialist in the U.S. Navy. During his time in the Navy, Persing developed a passion for cooking during his first kitchen job, where he worked his way up from a dish washer to a line cook.

“My favorite thing to make is bread. Artisan breads are fun for me. Croissants, Danish, sourdoughs, baguettes, ciabattas; those are my favorite things to make," Persing said.

In addition to cooking for the residents at The Williamsport Home, Persing will design menus, order ingredients, manage kitchen staffing, and work with the dietary committee. He will also participate in fundraisers for group-traveling expenses for the residents.

When asked why he chose the Williamsport Home and what he likes the most about it, Persing said: “The Williamsport Home gives me a good work/life balance, gives me a creative freedom, and at the same time I’m accomplishing helping a community.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.