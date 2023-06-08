Washington, D.C. — A group of Penn College students have created a welded aluminum flag by fitting the American flag's stars and stripes within the outline of Pennsylvania's shape.

The flag, representing the people of the 9th Congressional District, has been moved to Washington, D.C. to adorn the office of U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser.

The art piece was delivered to the congressional office by Patrick Marty, Penn College’s chief government and international relations officer, while he was in the nation’s capital for the 75th annual NAFSA: Association of International Educators conference and expo in late May.

Marty explained to the congressman and his staff that it was fashioned from material similar to that used for The Living Chapel – designed by Penn State, built by Penn College students and faculty, and installed in the Botanical Garden of Rome.

Related reading: Penn College students and faculty help build 'Living Chapel' in Italy

The flag was designed in a Basic CNC Programming class taught by Michael R. Allen, instructor/department head of welding.

“This flag was made from ⅛-inch and ⅜ -inch 3000-series aluminum. The students then cut it out on the (computerized numerical control) machine and polished it with a sanding disk on a drill and a grinder,” Allen said. “Once the pieces were polished, the students used the (gas tungsten arc) process to weld the ⅛-inch and ⅜ -inch materials together. Students from our machining department laser-engraved the nameplate, and we fastened it to the border/frame.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.