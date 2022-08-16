Pennsylvania College of Technology's culinary program, which operates Le Jeune Chef Restaurant, will again prepare meals for the teams participating in the Little League Baseball® World Series.

For the second year, the restaurant—a living lab for students in the college’s baking, pastry and culinary arts majors—will provide dining services inside the Dr. Creighton J. Hale International Grove, where teams stay during the series.

“The culinary program and Le Jeune Chef are teaming up to execute these daily meals with faculty, students and professional staff all working side by side,” said Michael R. Triassi, director of sales and restaurant operations for the college’s hospitality program. “The best part of doing any event twice is it gets easier each time, through experience.”

The college is serving three meals a day to the competitors Aug. 12-29, beginning with about 10 teams on Aug. 12, with the full complement of 20 teams on Saturday, Aug. 13.

With 20 teams, the restaurant expects to serve 383 people each meal, for a total of 1,149 meals per day and about 19,500 meals by the end of the series.

Because teams, which travel from every region of the globe for the series, will already be in town when Penn College’s fall semester classes begin on Aug. 15, students will jump into service upon arrival.

“With a whole new set of incoming freshmen arriving this fall, we will have the pleasure of working with them from day one of their education,” Triassi said. “It’s exciting to be a part of this international event, but what’s even more special is the ability to help our students understand all the aspects of our industry.

“While they will begin their education with Little League, they will all experience a variety of events throughout their time with us. Between their culinary classes, labs and working in Le Jeune Chef, they all will receive invaluable experience that they will be proud of and learn from and that will propel them to do great things in our industry.”

