Williamsport, Pa. — Amazon Prime Video producers made their way to Williamsport this summer for the production of "The College Tour" series.

Pennsylvania College of Technology is featured in season five of "The College Tour," a series from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy and Burton Roberts, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Hosted by Boylan, winner of “The Amazing Race,” “The College Tour” travels the country telling the story of each college and university through the diverse lens of its students, giving the viewer an intimate portrayal of life on campus. Inspiring and motivating, the show serves as a vehicle to help students across the world to connect with higher education, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future without having to travel anywhere.

“This is our chance to show off the passions and talents that our tomorrow makers bring to the workforce,” Penn College President Michael J. Reed said. “I’ve always believed we have a special story to tell. One that stands the test of time. One that the world needs to hear loud and clear. Construction managers, health-care professionals, engineering creators and innovators, you name it. Industry needs our graduates – just like the students you’ll see in our episode.”

From academics and sports to club activities and the local community, “The College Tour” highlights each school’s unique culture while showcasing a vast array of students thriving as they work toward success.

“Pennsylvania College of Technology offers students an extraordinary experience, and we’re so excited to share that on ‘The College Tour,’” Boylan said. “For students, choosing which college to attend is a monumental decision, and this episode gives prospective students a firsthand look at what makes this school so special.”

Carlos Ramos, director of strategic marketing, and Sumer A. Beatty, marketing communications manager, served as co-producers of the episode for Penn College.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.