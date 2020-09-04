Williamsport, Pa. -- Pennsylvania College of Technology’s state-of-the-art Dental Hygiene Clinic is now scheduling appointments for the fall semester. The clinic provides low-cost preventive dental hygiene services to the community including cleanings, exams, X-rays, and sealants. The clinic collaborates with area dental offices and can share records to prevent duplication of services.

The Dental Hygiene Clinic follows all safety protocols defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the American Dental Association, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The Dental Hygiene Clinic is open during the school year – typically September through April. It is staffed by licensed dentists and dental hygienists and provides an opportunity for Penn College dental hygiene students to put their skills to work. Before providing patient care in the clinic, each student has extensive training and must demonstrate competency in clinical skills. The students provide dental care to more than 2,000 patients in the college’s clinic each academic year.

Costs for services include:

Cleanings: $5 for Penn College students and anyone 55 and over, $10 for children 12 and under, and $15 for adults

Denture examination and full denture cleaning: $5

X-rays: $2 to $15

Sealants: $10 for the first, $5 for each additional

To learn more about services offered at the Dental Hygiene Clinic, visit www.pct.edu/dentalclinic or call (570) 327-4500 to schedule an appointment.

Penn College offers an associate degree in dental hygiene and is one of two higher education institutions in Pennsylvania that offer a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene. Registered dental hygienists, who already hold an associate degree, can complete their bachelor’s degree coursework online.