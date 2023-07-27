Lewisburg, Pa. — The Penn Central Wind Band is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a free concert at Bucknell's Weis Center for the Performing Arts. The award-winning band, conducted by Bucknell Professor William Kenny, has retained some of its members for the full 30 years.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

“When this band first formed, it didn’t occur to me that we would still be making music together all these years later," Kenny says. "Many of the players from our first concert will again be on the stage Saturday night. That’s especially rewarding."

The program includes cornerstone works for band such as Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Folk Song Suite. “It’s such a classic piece, and this month marks the 100th anniversary of its premiere, so including it on the program seemed like a great fit,” Kenny explains.

The concert will also feature three of the band’s decades-long trumpet players: Herb McKinstry, State College; Dale Orris, Winfield; and Mike Trego from Port Royal performing the virtuosic Roller Coaster for Trumpet Trio and Band.

The band comprises professional musicians from over 20 cities from throughout the regions including Lewisburg, Williamsport, Milton, Selinsgrove, State College, Scranton, and Schuylkill Haven, among others. It has been honored by having received invitations to perform for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association conference in Pittsburgh and the national meeting of the Association of Concert bands in Williamsport. The band is a recipient of the Sudler Silver Scroll awarded by the John Philip Sousa society in recognition of the band’s exceptional musicianship and its musical contributions to the region.

Bucknell has sponsored the band throughout its lifetime to further enrich the arts environment of the Susquehanna Valley.

