Williamsport, Pa. — A nationwide shortage of baby formula caused by contamination at one of the largest formula manufacturers in the county has local parents stressed about the supply.

Dr. Jessica Osman, a pediatrician with UPMC, says she has been fielding parents' concerns for months, as grocery store shelves grow increasingly bare.

A bacterial contamination at the Abbott's Nutrition Facility in Michigan, which makes Similac, is believed to be the cause of several hospitalizations and at least two infant deaths.

Related reading: Public advised not to use contaminated Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare infant formulas

Osman says the shortage hasn't created a crisis locally, but that doesn't mean parents aren't concerned.

"We've been fortunate," she said. "There's been no hospitalizations, no dehydration, or weight loss in my office."

Still, she knows parents have been looking into substitutions or ways to make formula last longer — a move that could cause serious health issues for little ones.

Switching infants to cow's milk, or other substitutes like almond or soy, may sound like a reasonable option, but it's not, Osman warns. They don't contain the right amount of protein, fat, vitamins, or minerals that infants need. The same is true for diluted or watered down formula, she pointed out.

"It doesn't meet the nutritional needs or the caloric needs," Osman said.

Watered-down formula, which parents may use to make supplies last longer, can cause electrolyte imbalances or poor weight gain.

Another alarming trend is at-home recipes for formula posted on the internet, she said. Often made of evaporated milk and cornstarch, the mixture isn't a suitable substitute for babies, she said.

While shelves at big box stores like Walmart are often bare, some parents are having success finding formula at their local mom-and-pop shops, Osman said. Drugstores like CVS and Rite Aid, which don't typically sell a lot of grocery store items, are another option, she said.

Many of the parents she's talked to have found success shopping online, but Osman cautions parents to only use reputable websites. Although Facebook Marketplace is a popular site for buying local, parents should avoid buying formula or breast milk from unknown sellers.

"Otherwise, you might end up with something that is expired or has been tampered with," Osman said.

Related reading: Whistleblower report sheds more light on infant formula recall

The nationwide shortage has also ramped up the argument that mothers should be breastfeeding babies, not relying on formula, Osman said. But that's just not possible for many women.

"Certainly breastfeeding is a choice, and it's not a choice for everybody," Osman said. "There could be a medical reason why they may not be able to breastfeed."

Some mothers aren't able to produce enough milk, and some babies have difficulty breastfeeding.

"Even in normal scenarios, sometimes milk production can be tough for the mom," Osman said.

Switching formulas, from Similac to Enfamil, Gerber, or even a generic store brand, may cause a little stomach upset, but those symptoms should pass in a few days as the baby adjusts.

The one switch Osman says parents shouldn't make is to purchase toddler formula for any baby under a year.

Once shelves begin to get restocked, Osman hopes the lessons about shortages during the pandemic have taught consumers what not to do.

"Try to purchase a 10-14-day supply," she said. "Don't stockpile because that only contributes to the shortages."

Abbott announced last week it had come to an agreement with the Food and Drug Administration to reopen its facility and begin production within the next two weeks.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.