Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Shawn Safford, a pediatric general surgeon who works with UPMC Children's Hospitals in Chambersburg and Gettysburg, has expanded his service area to UPMC Williamsport Hospital.

“It means a lot to me to provide high-quality specialty care to children and families where they live,” said Dr. Safford. “Many communities are accustomed to traveling for care and growing up in a community comparable to Williamsport provides me with the background to truly understand the environmental importance of quality health care to the development of healthy, active, and thriving children. It’s a privilege to be a part of this development and build those critical relationships with patients and their families, being with them from the cradle to college.”

Dr. Safford received his medical degree from University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa. He completed his residency in general surgery at Duke University, Durham, N.C. and fellowship training in pediatric general and thoracic surgery at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Safford is board-certified in both pediatric general and thoracic surgery and general surgery by the American Board of Surgery.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Safford in Williamsport, call (570) 321-2810.

