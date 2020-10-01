Northcentral Region, Pa. – Local fall foliage fans should grab their cameras and plan to get outside this weekend to snag some sights of the fall colors at their peak.

Cold and frosty nights and very dry conditions have ushered in dramatic changes in the leaves across the northern tier of Pennsylvania, where the fall foliage will be at its peak this weekend, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

While oak trees still remain green, various species of maple trees will be displaying their full colors of reds and yellow making for a lush variety of colors.

Pennsylvania is a part of the only three regions in the world capable of supporting the beautiful ecosystems of deciduous forests which produce the breath-taking fall colors: Eastern North America; The British Isles and parts of northwestern Europe; and Northeastern China and northern Japan.