On August 19, the FDA and CDC traced the likely source of 68 salmonella infections back to Wawona brand peaches sold in ALDI stores, leading to a recall of peaches at select locations. On Saturday, August 22, Prima Wawona significantly expanded the recall to include peaches sold at Target, Kroger and affiliates, Walmart, and Wegmans stores.

Affected peaches were sold both in bags and as loose fruits. The recalled bagged peaches were sold from June 1 through August 19 and have the following product codes on the bottom of the bag:

Wawona Peaches – 033383322001

Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400

Prima® Peaches – 766342325903

Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400

Kroger Peaches – 011110181749

Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

Bulk or loose peaches were sold with the following PLU numbers from June 1 through August 3:

4037

4038

4044

4401

94037

94038

94044

94401

The recalled peaches should not be sold, served, or eaten. If you are unsure about the source of your peaches, the FDA recommends throwing them away out of caution. In addition, the FDA suggests thoroughly cleaning any surfaces that the peaches may have come in contact with.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases may cause a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and some cases, death. Anyone who experiences salmonellosis is advised to contact a healthcare professional.

The FDA's investigation into the salmonella outbreak associated with Wawona peaches is still ongoing.