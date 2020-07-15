Camp Hill, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Farm Show in January is the largest agricultural showcase in the United States and it attracts people from all over, including competitors, farmers, entrepreneurs, food enthusiasts, and more. Relive some of the fun of the farm show this summer with PCN's Farm Show Marathon!

PCN’s cameras have recorded several events such as horse pulls, square dancing, cooking lessons, rabbit hopping, exhibit judging, rodeo, and several others. Even though you can't buy any Farm Show treats through the TV, PCN still invites you to whip up your best copycat Farm Show milkshake and check out a full week of Farm Show programs.

Watch August 10 through 16 on cable in Pennsylvania, or streaming worldwide with the PCN Select streaming service.