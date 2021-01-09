Camp Hill, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Cable Network, PCN, has been dedicating a full week of January programming to the Pennsylvania Farm Show for 26 years. This year's show is being held virtually and some parts depend on online engagement, but PCN will continue to showcase new programs from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, PCN exclusive content, and replays of past Farm Show favorites.
Events include new Farm Show events;
- Daily National Anthem Singers
- 4H Demonstrations
- Kitchen Kids Youth Cooking Shows
- STEM Demonstrations
- Behind-the-Scenes Look at Blue Dog Farms
New PCN-exclusive content;
- Farm Tours
- Agriculture Royalty Court Interviews
- Antique Tractor Show
- Sheep Herding
- Daily Lives of Farm Dogs
And Farm Show favorites;
- High School Rodeo Contests
- Sheep to Shawl
- Tractor Square Dance
- Horse and Pony Pulls
- Rabbit Hopping Contests
Watch all these great programs and more starting on January 9! The full schedule is available at PCNTV.com.