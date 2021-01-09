Camp Hill, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Cable Network, PCN, has been dedicating a full week of January programming to the Pennsylvania Farm Show for 26 years. This year's show is being held virtually and some parts depend on online engagement, but PCN will continue to showcase new programs from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, PCN exclusive content, and replays of past Farm Show favorites.

Events include new Farm Show events;

Daily National Anthem Singers

4H Demonstrations

Kitchen Kids Youth Cooking Shows

STEM Demonstrations

Behind-the-Scenes Look at Blue Dog Farms

New PCN-exclusive content;

Farm Tours

Agriculture Royalty Court Interviews

Antique Tractor Show

Sheep Herding

Daily Lives of Farm Dogs

And Farm Show favorites;

High School Rodeo Contests

Sheep to Shawl

Tractor Square Dance

Horse and Pony Pulls

Rabbit Hopping Contests

Watch all these great programs and more starting on January 9! The full schedule is available at PCNTV.com.