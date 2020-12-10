Camp Hill, Pa. – On the evening of Monday, December 14, PCN will air its new original series, "Pennsylvania's Neighborhood" starting at 7 p.m. The series celebrates the people, places, and events that make Pennsylvania neighborhoods unique. The first five episodes will focus on Pennsylvania's sweet spot - Hershey.

Hershey is primarily known for its chocolate and medical center, but the Southcentral Pennsylvania community has more to it than that. The Hershey features will include:

Culinary tours of The Englewood, the Italian Lodge, and Fenicci's of Hershey

An insider's look at the Life Lion Critical Care Helicopter and the life of a Life Lion Flight Paramedic

Behind-the-scenes features at the Antique Auto Club of America, Hershey Theatre, Hotel Hershey, and the Hershey Story Museum

A chat with the Hershey Bears Play-by-Play Announcer and the President of the Milton Hershey School

Architectural tour of historic buildings along downtown Chocolate Avenue

Interviews with state and local officials

Women in Medicine panel hosted by the Hershey Medical Center

Viewers can engage with the series from home by participating in PCN's nightly trivia contest from December 14 to December 18 beginning at 7 p.m. The first person to answer the trivia question correctly on the PCN Facebook or Twitter page wins a PCN tote bag or mug!

Future episodes will focus on Scranton, Somerset County, and Crawford County.