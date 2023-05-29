Washington, D.C. — Paxlovid, an oral antiviral medication used to treat COVID-19, was granted an Emergency Use Authorization in late 2021. Following additional clinical trials and widespread use to treat high-risk adults in the U.S., the drug was given full FDA approval for use in adults on May 25, 2023.

Paxlovid is a combination of two medications: nirmatrelvir, an antiviral medication that interferes with various viruses' ability to reproduce in the body, and ritonavir, a second drug that has some antiviral properties but is mostly used to lengthen the effective duration of another medication. The medicines come packaged together for a five-day course.

Paxlovid is the fourth drug and the first oral antiviral pill fully approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19 in adults. It is not approved or authorized for use as a pre- or post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent illness, nor is it approved for children. It may, however, still be used to treat children under the Emergency Use Authorization.

Clinical trials were held to test Paxlovid's viability as a prophylaxis, but it did not meet the requirements for approval.

Paxlovid that was manufactured and packaged under the emergency use authorization (EUA) and distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will continue to be available to ensure a sufficient supply and cover cases that are not covered by the full approval.

“While the pandemic has been challenging for all of us, we have made great progress mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on our lives,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director for the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “Today’s approval demonstrates that Paxlovid has met the agency’s rigorous standards for safety and effectiveness, and that it remains an important treatment option for people at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including those with prior immunity. The FDA remains committed to working with sponsors to facilitate the development of new prevention and treatment options for COVID-19.”

The FDA approved Paxlovid for adult use primarily based on data from the EPIC-HR clinical trial, a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled test studying non-hospitalized adults with confirmed, symptomatic COVID cases. Patients involved in the trial were 18 years of age or older and had risk factors for severe disease progression, or were over 60 years of age. Patients in this trial did not receive vaccinations and had no known prior COVID infection.

According to the trial data, Paxlovid reduced the proportion of people who were hospitalized or died through 28 days of follow-ups by 86 percent compared to a placebo. All patients were treated within five days of their symptoms beginning.

For the clinical trial, 977 patients received Paxlovid and 989 received a placebo. Less than one percent of the patients taking Paxlovid (0.9 percent) were hospitalized due to COVID symptoms or died from any cause during the 28-day follow-up period, compared to 6.5 percent of patients who took a placebo.

Paxlovid was also tested on patients who had prior immunity to COVID through prior exposure or a vaccine. For these trial participants, the risk of COVID-related hospitalization or death from any cause during 28 days of follow-up was 0.2 percent among the 490 patients treated with Paxlovid compared with 1.7 percent of the 479 patients receiving a placebo.

Another clinical trial, EPIC-SR, tested Paxlovid on patients who were vaccinated and had at least one risk factor for severe COVID. The risk reduction for vaccinated patients was observable, but not statistically insignificant.

The two EPIC trials were randomized and controlled, and the data shows that COVID rebound (the return of symptoms and/or viral shedding) occurred in some patients regardless of whether or not they were treated with Paxlovid.

Prescribers are advised to review the Paxlovid drug interaction information sheet. Paxlovid interacts with a large variety of drugs, especially blood pressure, heart, and cholesterol medications.

The most common side effects of taking Paxlovid include a strange metallic taste commonly called "Paxlovid Mouth" and diarrhea.

