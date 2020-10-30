Montoursville, Pa. -- Trick or treating, covid, and now a Presidential election. Montoursville borough has a lot to handle over the next 72 hours as a presidential visit collides with Halloween and COVID-19. According to the Montoursville Police Department, Trick or treating will still be held Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the borough. "If you haven’t heard, you soon will, that President Trump is coming to the airport in Montoursville at 8 p.m. the same night. This creates some safety concerns for our trick or treaters, so we wanted to address this first before any post about the visit," said a Montoursville Police Department Facebook post. President Trump's visit last year gives borough officials a good idea of what to expect during this whirlwind drop-in. The amount of traffic will increase, as will the population. The Police department has offere the following tips to keep your child safe on Saturday:

1. Do not let your children trick or treat alone. A trusted adult should be with them at all times. With the increased number of visitors to the community this creates the risk on someone with ill intentions to slip in unnoticed.

2. Provide your child with flashlights, reflective tape/clothing or glow sticks. It is very hard for a motorist to see pedestrians at night. Kids will be distracted and can dart into traffic without warning. Please be extra vigilant over the children entrusted to your care.

3. Studies have shown that children under the age of 12 do not fully understand traffic patterns or flows. This can lead to them walking out in front of traffic thinking it is safe when it is not. Keep a watch over their behavior and look for signs of distraction to anticipate their bad moves.

4. Avoid areas near Broad St and south to the Railroad Tracks. This is where the bulk of the activity will take place for visitors to the campaign event. We view this is a very unsafe location for trick or treaters. Please stay north of Broad St. The further away from heavily traveled streets the better.

5. The Pennsylvania State Police publishes a list of Megan’s Law offenders. Please review the list and be aware of their locations.

6. Don't forget about COVID-19 safety. Please make an effort to review and follow State recommendations to help keep you and others healthy.

7. Avoid houses that do not have porch lights on. Turning off the porch light is a way for people to let trick or treaters know they are not participating in the holiday. Please respect their wishes.

Buses will be running from the Mall to the event just like last year to eliminate some of the traffic congestion.