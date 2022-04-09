Wilkes-Barre, Pa. -- Tribute band fans rejoice! Mohegan Sun Pocono (MSP) is excited to announce the return of Party on the Patio.

Taking place every Thursday on the racetrack apron June 2 to September 1, guests can enjoy Northeastern Pennsylvania’s most popular concert series full of live entertainment, a variety of food truck options, and drink specials. As always, there is no cover charge at Party on the Patio!

In addition to some of the best tribute bands in the country, Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones is making their Party on the Patio debut on June 9 with Prince’s greatest hits. Three weeks later, Who’s Bad is set to bring the best of Michael Jackson to the outdoor stage for the first time since 2011.

MSP will announce information about an 80s costume contest on its social media accounts ahead of the July 14 Rubix Kube show presenting the best of the 80s (of course!). The next week, Philadelphia Freedom will perform a tribute to Elton John.

Attending food trucks will include 2 Wayz One Passion and Ray’s Porketta. Coors Light, Blue Moon and a variety of seltzers, spirits, and mixed drinks will also be offered.

Doors open for Party on the Patio at 6:30 p.m. with bands taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. All attendees must be 21 and over and valid identification is required for entry.

Featured bands for Party on the Patio, hosted by The River 105, are as follows (lineup is subject to change):

June 2: Bon Jersey, a tribute to Bon Jovi

June 9: Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones, a tribute to Prince

June 16: Red NOT Chili Peppers, a tribute to Red Hot Chili Peppers

June 23: Best of the Eagles, a tribute to Eagles

June 30: Who’s Bad, a tribute to Michael Jackson

July 7: Tramps Like Us, a tribute to Bruce Springsteen

July 14: Rubix Kube, a tribute to the 80s

July 21: Philadelphia Freedom, a tribute to Elton John

July 28: Back in Black, a tribute to AC/DC

August 4: The Great Escape, a tribute to Journey

August 11: Full Moon Fever, a tribute to Tom Petty

August 18: Black Dog, a tribute to Led Zeppelin

August 25: Stayin’ Alive, a tribute to The Bee Gees

September 1: Tusk, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac



