Camp Hill, Pa. — Calling all photographers!

There are just two months left in the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s annual "Thru the Seasons" photo contest.

In celebration of the milestone 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act and in recognition of the importance of forests for water quality, the theme of this year’s photo contest is Clean Water and Forested Ecosystems.

Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests are home to over 7,100 miles of streams and 154 lakes, both natural and manmade, enjoyed for a wide variety of recreation. Not only do we need healthy waterways for swimming, fishing, and boating, clean water is essential to all living things and we have forests to thank for naturally purifying our water supply.

PPFF is calling on photographers, both amateur and professional alike, to share their artistic view on the value of clean water and the role forests play in watershed health by submitting to the following categories:

Water is Life

Caught in the Rain

Raindrop to River

Reflections

Forests

Young Photographers (ages 12 to 17)

All photos must be taken in a Pennsylvania state park or forest. The submission deadline is September 30.

For full contest details, please visit paparksandforests.org.

