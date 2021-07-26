Muncy -- Muncy Historical Society invites you and your family to the sixth annual Pops at Pepper Street concert on the evening of August 7. Bring along a picnic blanket and join the fun-filled live outdoor concert while relaxing and watching the sunset! The event begins at 7 p.m. For this year's concert, the Historical Society will host the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra for the very first time.

The outdoor concert location is 232 Pepper Street, Muncy Creek Township, Muncy. Parking is available at Muncy High School and on Painter, Buffington, Lincoln, and Sherman Street Extension streets. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors in the Muncy High School gymnasium, with on-site parking and street parking nearby.

Now celebrating its 35th season, the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra is the world’s only year-round, professional ensemble specializing in the authentic recreation of “America’s Original Music” – the sounds of early theater, “silent” cinema, and vintage dance. PRO came into being as the result of Juilliard student Rick Benjamin's 1985 discovery of thousands of historic orchestra scores of legendary Victor recording company. This extraordinary collection sparked Mr. Benjamin’s formation of his “Paragon Ragtime Orchestra” at The Juilliard School the following year. In 1988 the Orchestra made its formal debut at Alice Tully Hall - the first concert ever presented at Lincoln Center by such an ensemble. Since then PRO has toured extensively across 48 States and several countries overseas and their travels have taken the Orchestra to more than 700 performing arts centers.

In addition to its worldwide concert hall, university, and festival appearances, PRO has acquired a considerable following both here and abroad through its radio programs on National Public Radio, New York Times' WQXR, the BBC, the WWFM Classical, and the Voice of America networks. Since 1989 more than 600 million people have enjoyed the Orchestra’s recorded area music on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland, Disney World, and Disneyland Paris, and in 1992 PRO proudly served as "Ambassador of Goodwill" for the United States at the World's Fair in Seville, Spain. Over the years the Orchestra has been heard on the soundtracks of several feature films and television programs, including productions for PBS, HBO, the FX Channel, and Turner Classic Movies. The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra's widely praised discography includes 18 albums and two DVD sets of historic Hollywood films with authentic scores.

A sampling of this year’s 90-minute musical selections are "The Barnyard Shuffle," "Right Forward," "By the Light of the Silvery Moon," and "The Entertainer," and guests are encouraged to participate in the concluding sing-along. Vocalist Bernadette Boerckel, trombonist Becky Ciabattari, and Leslie Cullen, piccolo player are featured soloists.

In addition to music for all ages, the Muncy Historical Society will provide free popcorn. Come early and support the Muncy Band Association and/or Boy Scout Troop #25 who will both have picnic-fare foods available at their stands.

The Pops at Pepper Street free-to-the-public concert is sponsored by Muncy Historical Society and community-minded business partners and private individuals, along with a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. A full listing of financial supporters will be available on the night of the concert.

For more information on the Pops at Pepper Street concert, contact the Society at (570) 546-5917, check out Muncy Historical Society’s Facebook page, or email MuncyHistorical@aol.com.