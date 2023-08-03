Williamsport, Pa. — The Pajama Factory's tenants will be hosting the space's first "Factory Fest," a music festival to rival the Factory's Blues Bash.

Unlike the Blues Bash, though, this festival will feature a variety of different genres including rock n' roll, acoustic guitar Americana, and more foot stompin' blues.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 with the music kicking off at 11 a.m. in the courtyard.

As the music plays on, guests are welcome to wander the halls of the Pajama Factory to take in the nearly half-mile of local art displayed throughout the building. Some artists will also open their studios to visitors.

There will be local food, beer, and coffee options on site. Guests can enjoy local food trucks, local brewers, and Buzzsaw Coffee, the coffee shop located in the Pajama Factory.

The band lineup and times are listed below:

11 a.m.: Tapestries (Carol King, Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor tributes)

1 p.m.: Second Hand Band (Rock, Americana) Lori Smith, Roy Pursel, Steve Loukas

3 p.m. Ken Baxter (Acoustic guitar Americana). Fun fact: Ken is an author of The Philosophy of Arson.

5 p.m.: Cadillac Cats (Foot stompin' Blues!)

Each band is scheduled to play two sets with an option of a short intermission between sets.

The event will be held rain or shine and will alternate between the courtyard and the Community Room.

Ticket Prices are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. To purchase advance tickets, visit the event's EventBrite page.

