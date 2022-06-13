Danville — Looking for an opportunity to develop your paddling skills and become a more informed and confident paddler?

Want to learn more about the environment, plants, and animals you'll encounter on your next Susquehanna paddle?

Join the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) and Pennsylvania Master Naturalist (PMN) for the Paddler’s Toolkit workshop.

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, participants will meet at the Montour Preserve in Danville to complete a two-part training course that will cover the ins and outs of preparing for and undertaking a paddling trip on the Susquehanna River, as well as an introduction to local river ecology.

In the afternoon, lunch will be provided. Following lunch, SGP and PMN will lead participants on Lake Chillisquaque for an on-water experience to put their newly learned skills into practice.

Jean of Trucksville, Pa., who took the training last year, said: “The Paddler's Toolkit Workshop helped give me confidence to kayak on the West Branch of the Susquehanna last summer in Renovo. Lessons on safely handling kayaks in the river were appreciated, [and] the lessons on flora and fauna helped to intensify our enjoyment kayaking on the West Branch.”

Registration is just $15 with kayak rentals also available. To learn more and to register, visit https://susquehannagreenway.org/toolkit.

SGP recognizes and thanks WeConservePA and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DNCR) for their financial support of the workshop series. Thanks to their grant funding, the workshops are more economically accessible to all participants.

The Paddler’s Toolkit provides both novice and experienced paddlers with new information and resources to enhance their next paddling adventures. It is sure to be an informative and great day out on the Susquehanna Greenway!

