Harrisburg, Pa. -- More than $4 billion in unclaimed property is currently being safeguarded by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department. Even you don't claim yours--if you have any--watch out that scammers don't get it.

That's a message this week from Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who warned residents that scammers are using text messages to target potential unclaimed property claimants.

Unclaimed property includes uncashed checks, forgotten bank accounts, stocks and bonds, and safe deposit box contents. Items often become unclaimed and are returned to the Treasury due to simple mistakes such as misspellings or incorrect addresses.

Unclaimed property may also include unissued military medals. Items such as collectible coins, jewelry, military medals, stamps, antiques, savings bonds or other physical objects are held for three years before being liquidated. If a person's items are liquidated, they may still collect the money that the Treasury holds from the sale.

Treasurer Garrity made it clear regarding scammers: The Treasury never reaches out to people in regard to any program, including unclaimed property, via unsolicited text messages.

“We have to constantly be on guard against scammers,” Garrity said. “I urge anyone who receives a phishing message about unclaimed property to ignore it and promptly delete it. Do not click on any links, and do not respond to these messages. If you have any concerns, reach out to my office. We’ll be very happy to help.”

If you want to check on potential unclaimed property in your name, you can search the online database at patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property any time. If you do, you can start the claim process online.

“About one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed some of the more than $4 billion in unclaimed property waiting at Treasury,” Garrity said. “We’re always working to return as much as possible to the rightful owners. The average claim is about $1,500, which can really make a difference in someone’s life, whether they need it to pay their bills today or want to save for the future.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.