The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is inviting everybody to celebrate Earth Day today with the theme "Protect the Environment for All Pennsylvanians" in honor of the 50th anniversary of Article 1, Section 27 of the State Constitution.

Signed into law in 1971, the "Green Amendment" states:

The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment. Pennsylvania’s public natural resources are the common property of all the people, including generations yet to come. As trustee of these resources, the Commonwealth shall conserve and maintain them for the benefit of all the people.

Earth Day is about actions we can take as individuals, communities, government agencies, schools, organizations, and business/industry leaders. This week, DEP has put a spotlight on its active commitment to Environmental Justice, environmental education, litter cleanup and prevention, runoff water pollution reduction, and energy and climate change.

Interested in doing a litter cleanup event to improve your local community? Consider joining the Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign. DEP, PennDOT, and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful partner to provide groups with free cleanup supplies for community events to pick up litter. It might be a simple act, but cleaning up our communities together makes an immediate difference.

It improves our environment. It increases our health and safety. It helps make our communities And it connects us to each other. This year, the need for masks and social distancing means that small groups are best. Pick Up Pennsylvania runs through May 31.