Breweries from across the state have come together in celebration of the state's agricultural history through the "PA Pride" beer series.

After six successful releases, including two this year, the series adds a third release for 2022 with a special Multi-Grain Saison that will release at more than 20 craft breweries in Pennsylvania on Friday, Aug. 26.

This Multi-Grain Saison is brewed celebrating locally made grain and malt from Deer Creek Malthouse (West Chester, PA) and hops from King of Prussia, PA based Zuckerman Honickman as well as GEMS Farms in Carlisle, PA. These ingredients will showcase the robust flavors being produced by Pennsylvania’s deep agriculture industry.

The beer will be packaged and released in 16-ounce cans by over 20 breweries in Pennsylvania that have teamed up as a part of the collaboration. In addition to the packaged cans, several of the breweries carrying this beer will also have it available on draft. As with all the previous releases, this beer's label features artwork encapsulating the Pennsylvania agriculture landscape.

Production for a majority of the Saison brew took place at Bald Birds Brewing in Audubon, PA. Patrick Countryman, Head Brewer of Bald Birds described the version of this beer as “a Belgian-style saison containing a complex, earthy blend of barley, rye, buckwheat, and sorghum, and with floral and grapefruit notes from PA-Grown Comet hops from GEMS Farms.

In addition, customers can expect subtle notes of pepper and spice with a touch of sweetness.” This version of PA Pride offers consumers a balanced flavor profile with a thick and chewy body that transitions to the crisp, dry finish of a classic Saison.

In addition to these releases, an Amber Lager is planned for public release towards the end of the year.

Be sure to follow BreweriesInPA.com/PAPride for all current and future release details, including a map of all breweries which will have these beers available for sale.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.