Williamsport, Pa. – On Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Pa. Lyme will host an informative Virtual Lyme Impact Session on Zoom featuring Dr. Shannon Smith, DC, CCN. The session is intended to help people who have been treated for Lyme and are still feeling unwell.

Lyme disease can cause long-lasting, difficult problems in the body including immune imbalance, mitochondrial dysfunction, and oxidative stress elevation.

Tuesday's webinar will provide both general information and helpful tips that anyone can implement in order to move towards managing symptoms and achieving better health.

Registration for the webinar is limited to the first 100 people. Register here.

For those who miss the registration cutoff, the webinar will also be streamed on Facebook.