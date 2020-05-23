PA Lyme held their first Zoom webinar on May 12, which covered the topic "Living with Lyme Disease in a Coronavirus World." If you missed it, the webinar is available to watch here. The second webinar, "Living With Lyme Disease in a Fast-Changing World," will be held on the evening of Tuesday, May 26. The webinar series is taking the place of normal PA Lyme meetings.

The second of the Virtual Lyme Impact Series will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. During the session, Dr. Joseph Burrascano, MD, will discuss COVID and Lyme, new Borrelia species, Disulfiram, food sensitivities, and more.

Registrations for attending the Zoom session are closed due to reaching the maximum number of registrants, but a live stream of the webinar will be available on the PA Lyme facebook page.

PA Lyme's Lyme Disease Prevention Tip Series

Lyme Disease prevention is more important than ever during this time. COVID-19 closures have motivated people to spend more time outdoors, in their yards, and on hikes. Ticks are out in full force.

Unfortunately, ticks don't believe in social distancing.

PA Lyme has launched a new awareness campaign to bring attention to Lyme Disease Awareness Month. Their virtual video presentations share prevention tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.

More tips are available on PA Lyme's facebook, twitter, and through the #Dare2BTickAware program, available in exchange for a small donation.