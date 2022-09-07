Harrisburg, Pa. — If you or someone you know is an older adult or person with disabilities in need of support services, the Department of Aging is encouraging you to check out PA Link.

PA Link can help connect people to local services and supports; identify options to ensure a secure plan for independence, including for people with injuries, disabilities or health issues who wish to remain in or return to their community; and assist with applications to determine funding eligibility.

Consumers, family members, caregivers and providers can contact PA Link through the helpline, 1-800-753-8827, or at aging.pa.gov/PALINK.

Assistance is available regardless of an individual's age, physical or developmental disability, or ability to pay.

