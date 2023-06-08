Harrisburg, Pa. — The 2023 Ice Cream Trail has opened up, so now's the time to satisfy your cravings and check out many of the local creameries the state has to offer.

Pennsylvanians and tourists alike have a chance to earn a commemorative stainless steel ice cream scoop through participation in the trail. This year's trail includes a record 42 creameries across the Commonwealth.

“We are so excited to be kicking off the sixth annual Ice Cream Trail, one of the sweetest parts of summer!” said Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development Tourism, Film & Marketing Deputy Secretary Fischer Lepore. “This year’s trail takes visitors across the commonwealth and is a truly delightful way to spend time with friends and family. We know Pennsylvanians and visitors alike will love the creameries featured on the trail.”

The annual Ice Cream Trail was launched in 2018 as a partnership of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, its PA Preferred® program, DCED’s Tourism Office, and the Center for Dairy Excellence.

This year trail-goers can plan their adventures and learn about participating creameries virtually at visitPA.com/scooped. The website also contains information about the Ice Cream Trail's passport and points system. Dedicated dairy lovers can earn a commemorative stainless steel ice cream scoop by earning 600 points, which amounts to visiting six creameries.

Every ice cream shop check-in earns 100 points. After making a purchase, you will receive a four-digit code to check in and collect your points.

The trail offers a delicious way to support Pennsylvania’s more than 5,200 dairy farm families and the small businesses that source from them. Pennsylvania has the second largest number of dairy farms in the U.S. and is ranked eighth in milk production nationally. The Pennsylvania dairy industry provides more than 47,000 jobs and supports the commonwealth’s economy to the tune of $11.8 billion annually.

Pennsylvania continues to be a leader in the production of ice cream, butter, and Swiss cheese.

“The dairy industry is an economic driver for Pennsylvania, and 99 percent of our state’s dairy farms are family owned. The Ice Cream Trail is a fun way to actually meet the dairy farm families that work around the clock, 365 days a year, to produce delicious dairy products, including farm-fresh ice cream,” said Emily Barge, Communications and Marketing Manager at the Center for Dairy Excellence.

Everyone who embarks on the Ice Cream Trail is encouraged to share pictures and comments on social media with the tag #PursueYourScoops.

