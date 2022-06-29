A Pennsylvania Game Warden has successfully reunited a mother black bear with a group of orphaned cubs thanks to careful monitoring and quick thinking. Bill Brehun, State Game Warden, Southwest Region, received a call about a bear in one of the traps in his region. He arrived on scene and processed the untagged, female black bear, according to a Facebook post from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

With breeding season in full swing, many sows are seen with or near their cubs. Brehun noted the importance of examining sows to determine whether or not they are lactating, including a look at missing hair around the mammary glands.

Brehun relocated and released the bear about 20 miles away on State Game Lands 42.

Two hours later, according to the Game Commission, Brehun got a call about a basketball-sized cub laying on the ground where the trap had been. He responded to the scene to find two cubs up two different trees.

After darting and processing both cubs, he placed them together in a culvert trap. Unsure if whether there was another sow in the area, he set an additional culvert trap next to the one with the cubs.

The next day, Brehun went back to find the second trap empty. He transported the cubs in the trap out to SGL 42, near where he had relocated the initial bear.

He placed a trail camera near the trap and used an electronic call over the intercom of his patrol vehicle. Later that day, he returned with a second trap and food and water for the cubs.

The next morning, a tagged sow was in the trap next to the cubs. This bear had been previously ear-tagged and was not the initial female that he released two days prior, according to the Game Commission.

After running the ear tag number, Brehun discovered that this was one of the missing collared females that couldn’t be located during the 2022 den season. The collar had fallen off the bear.

Brehun looked up to find three untagged cubs in the tree above both bear traps.

A couple options ran through his mind: He could attempt to tree the orphaned cubs with the other tree and let the sow loose; Or he could immobilize the sow in the trap and transfer the two orphaned cubs in the trap with her. He decided on option two.

This option would ensure that the two orphaned cubs would have time to roll against the sow and potentially nurse prior to her waking up with her scent already on them. He placed a trail camera on the trap that he had left open.

The next day, he returned to the location to find that the sow and five cubs were gone. Unfortunately, the trail camera didn’t capture the sow and cubs leaving the trap. There was no evidence of distress, so Brehun and the Game Commission suspect that the reintroduction went well.

