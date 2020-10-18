hunt safely sign.jpg
Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Game Commission has made its hunter-trapper education classes available online for free this year due to COVID-19.

Hunter-trapper education courses are required for all first-time hunters and trappers in order to buy a license in Pennsylvania, and because of COVID-19 causing limitations on in-person gathering, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is offering their online course for free with a code.

The online course includes high-definition videos to provide instructions on hunting safety practices, and can be taken on any computer, mobile phone, or tablet.

Most students can complete the course within a few hours, but it may also be taken in pieces. Progress is saved each time a participant logs out of the program.

Typically the course costs $19.50, but it may be taken for free by entering the code "PAsn87trwo19" while registering at hunter-ed.

Limited in-person classes are also available. To view the available classes and register, please click here.

After completing the course, participants can print out a temporary hunter education certificate. A permanent certificate will be mailed to those who complete the course within two to three weeks.

All students must be at least 11 years of age.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.