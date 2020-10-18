The Game Commission has made its hunter-trapper education classes available online for free this year due to COVID-19.

Hunter-trapper education courses are required for all first-time hunters and trappers in order to buy a license in Pennsylvania, and because of COVID-19 causing limitations on in-person gathering, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is offering their online course for free with a code.

The online course includes high-definition videos to provide instructions on hunting safety practices, and can be taken on any computer, mobile phone, or tablet.

Most students can complete the course within a few hours, but it may also be taken in pieces. Progress is saved each time a participant logs out of the program.

Typically the course costs $19.50, but it may be taken for free by entering the code "PAsn87trwo19" while registering at hunter-ed.

Limited in-person classes are also available. To view the available classes and register, please click here.

After completing the course, participants can print out a temporary hunter education certificate. A permanent certificate will be mailed to those who complete the course within two to three weeks.

All students must be at least 11 years of age.