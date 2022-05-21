Harrisburg, Pa. — The moth species Lymantria dispar recently underwent a change in its common title — from gypsy to spongy — but it's still just as much of a nuisance as ever.

During the summer of 2021, the Entomological Society of America recommended that the public use its Latin title in lieu of "gypsy moth," which was deemed inappropriate because of the use of "gypsy" as an ethnic slur. Finally, in March of 2022, the Society announced the moth's new, official common name: the spongy moth.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has commenced its annual aerial spraying operation to protect the state's trees and wildlife habitats from spongy moths across over 62,000 acres of state game lands. The invasive, rapidly-spreading caterpillars feast on oak trees, completely stripping them of all foliage.

Pest control spraying takes place as trees begin to leaf out and caterpillars start to hatch from their eggs, typically in late April and throughout May. Low-flying airplanes or helicopters are used to spread a pesticide called Mimic 2LV, which contains the active ingredient tebufenozide.

The pesticide is used to control not only spongy moths, but also bagworms, pine tip moths, douglas fir tussock moths, fall webworms, hemlock loopers, tent caterpillars, and other types of caterpillars.

When a caterpillar eats a leaf with tebufenozide on it, the chemical mimics a naturally-occurring caterpillar hormone and causes it to develop a malformed layer of skin, preventing it from growing and killing it within a day or two. The chemical is only known to affect moths and butterflies.

To see a map of the areas that have been sprayed, are currently being sprayed, and will be sprayed, please click here.

