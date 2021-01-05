Fishing 2020

Anglers and boaters should be aware that beginning at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, through approximately 8 a.m. on Friday, January 15, the Pennsylvania Automated Licensing System (PALS) for purchasing fishing licenses will be unavailable.

In anticipation of this scheduled maintenance period, anyone planning to participate in 2021 fishing and boating activities while PALS is unavailable should purchase their licenses and permits prior to January 12 through The Outdoor Shop (www.pa.wildlifelicense.com), the FishBoatPA mobile app, or by visiting a retail license issuing agent.
While PALS is inactive, fishing license sales will be temporarily available for purchase by phone. For purchase-by-phone information, customers should visit the “Buy a License” section of www.fishandboat.com beginning on January 12.

Hunting licenses will also be unavailable while the PALS system is inactive, and customers should refer to the Pennsylvania Game Commission website for more information.

The PA Fish and Boat Commission is also reminding those with unpowered boats that registrations expired at the end of December 2020. New registrations are available.

