Anglers and boaters should be aware that beginning at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, through approximately 8 a.m. on Friday, January 15, the Pennsylvania Automated Licensing System (PALS) for purchasing fishing licenses will be unavailable.
Hunting licenses will also be unavailable while the PALS system is inactive, and customers should refer to the Pennsylvania Game Commission website for more information.
The PA Fish and Boat Commission is also reminding those with unpowered boats that registrations expired at the end of December 2020. New registrations are available.