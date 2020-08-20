Harrisburg, Pa. -- On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary, Russell Redding, announced that the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show will be completely virtual, with no in-person events or competitions due to the risk of COVID-19.

While many Pennsylvania residents are asking why an announcement was made as early as August, it is important to note that planning and preparation for each PA Farm Show takes several months; a last-minute change would be devastating to all involved.

“There are times in the life of a farmer when the risks are too great or uncertain, requiring farmers to make the tough decision to leave a field fallow," said Redding. "To protect our assets – both our people and our resources – from incalculable losses, we have made the tough decision to take a year to lie in fallow. Rather than an in-person Farm Show, we will celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture virtually for 2021 as we prepare for a productive future.

During the announcement, the department also revealed the theme for the 2021 virtual PA Farm Show: Cultivating Tomorrow.

"We’ll look at our strengths and where we need to invest together in order to grow and cultivate for tomorrow. We’ll consider what has become crystal clear during the pandemic – that agriculture is essential for life; our people are resilient and innovative. We will focus on agricultural awareness, education, and literacy while highlighting the interconnectedness of our food chain," stated Redding.

More details about the virtual show will be unveiled over the coming weeks as plans develop. Virtual events will be focused on education and awareness, both for the general public and agriculture industry professionals.

Competitive agriculture events held virtually will not require the purchase of an animal.

“Each year, the Pennsylvania Farm Show uses a theme to convey our vision for the future of Pennsylvania agriculture – through Cultivating Tomorrow we’ll tell this story through technology as we envision and cultivate a prosperous, thriving future together,” said Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex Executive Director Sharon Myers. “We have not lost sight of what this industry means to Pennsylvania - in fact, this pandemic has highlighted our reliance on it. The show will go on, just as agriculture has persevered.”

Dave Smith, executive director of the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, issued the following statement regarding the new virtual format:

“We recognize that the health and safety of everyone is of paramount concern and that the Department of Agriculture has difficult decisions to make in these unprecedented times. Of course, the PA Dairymen’s Association is disappointed that our residents, visitors and hard-working farm families will not be able to travel to the Farm Show Complex in January to experience in-person the wonders of our robust agricultural community. This annual celebration, the largest indoor agricultural exhibition in North America, represents the best of our farm families and their communities," said Smith. "The Dairymen appreciate the gravity of the current pandemic and the difficult decision reached by the state and Farm Show officials."

The PA Farm Show is the Dairymen's largest fundraiser and the money raised at the Food Court helps the organization support many philanthropic endeavors, including Fill a Glass with Hope® – the nation’s first statewide charitable milk donation program; Agricultural scholarships to enable young people who want to pursue a career in dairy farming to attend college; many farm education programs; and more.

"Through this challenging pandemic, farmers will continue persevering and show their amazing resilience. We ask for your assistance as we continue to explore ways to offer access to our world-class dairy products and to support our dairy farmers," stated Smith. "On behalf of the 5,000 farm families we represent, we wish everyone good health and good spirits through this trying time and look forward to seeing all of you again in January of 2022!"

The Farm Show is yet another major event that has been canceled as an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.