Philadelphia, Pa. -- Beaten only by New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, a recent study found that the Philadelphia Museum of Arts is the second most popular art/craft museum in the United States. California's de Young Museum is the third most popular. Another museum close to home took the number ten spot: the Corning Museum of Glass.

The study, conducted by creative resource Design Bundles, analyzed the American Craft Council’s list of craft museums based how many times they are searched on Google each month and the number of Instagram hashtags using their full name.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, often shortened to MET, comes on top, with a total of 368,000 monthly searches and 406,170 Instagram hashtags. One of the most popular landmarks in New York, primarily famous for events like the MET Gala and its exhibitions, holds numerous craft pieces, with mediums spanning clay, fiber, glass, metal, and wood.

Second on the list is the Philadelphia Museum of Art with 60,500 average monthly searches and 81,085 hashtags. The museum is one of the largest in the country, with a collection that counts more than 240,000 pieces and almost 800,000 visitors each year. Like the MET, the most prominent mediums for the pieces hosted by the museum are clay, fiber, glass, metal, and wood.

In third comes San Francisco’s de Young Museum, which was established in 1895 and receives an estimated average of 33,100 monthly searches. Its hashtag has been used in 91,914 Instagram posts, the second-highest number of hashtags on the list. The museum hosts pieces from multiple cultures and ethnicities, with collections that span from the “Arts of the Americas” to “African Art,” “Oceanic Arts,” and “Textile Arts.”

The Denver Art Museum in Colorado comes in fourth, with 40,500 monthly searches and 77,668 posts featuring the museum’s name hashtag. The museum, also known as DAM, is one of the largest on the West Coast and is mostly known for its Native American art exhibition and The Petrie Institute of Western American Arts.

The top five closes with The Museum of Modern Art, better known as MoMA, with almost 50,000 average monthly searches and 63,232 Instagram hashtags reporting its full name. Situated in the heart of New York, the MoMA hosts one of the most significant art collections globally, including 1889 Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh and 1928 The Lovers by René Magritte. The museum is also home to numerous sculptures and craft pieces made from fiber, clay, and glass.

“It is fascinating to see just how much museums inspire curiosity and fascination in people of all age, and how much these locations are still searched and visited each year, even in the digital era,” a spokesperson from Design Bundles commented. “Regardless of what we can see on our screens, having the opportunity to admire famous pieces in real life is an experience which can’t be matched.

“It is also interesting to discover that many of the museums we all know and love fit the criteria of a “craft museum,” meaning that there’s so much more to admire rather than just a few famous pieces that the museums are often known for."

The research was carried out by Design Bundles, which provides a high-quality and professional marketplace for premium and affordable design resources.



