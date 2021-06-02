Enola, Pa. -- June is Dairy Month, beginning with World Milk Day on June 1.

In Pennsylvania dairy is the largest sector of the state's number-one industry, agriculture. To celebrate, the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association, Feeding America, the American Dairy Association North East, Pennsylvania Dairy Princesses, and Weis Markets have teamed up to fight hunger and give Pennsylvanians a chance to obtain the Dairymen's famous milkshakes.

Weis Markets kicked off the month by announcing a $50,000 philanthropic commitment to Fill a Glass With Hope, which helps food banks purchase milk from local dairies.

To assist in meeting the $50,000 goal, Weis Markets invites customers to round up their grocery payments at checkout counters to contribute throughout June.

Weis Markets also donated a truckload of milk valued at $10,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. Additional donations to regional food banks throughout Weis Markets' service area will follow throughout Dairy Month.

Jane Clements, Executive Director of Feeding Pennsylvania applauded the donation, saying, ”No one in Pennsylvania should be denied access to nutritious food, including fresh milk, especially the over half a million children in our Commonwealth who are facing hunger every day."

Milk is one of the most requested items in the charitable food network, according to Clements.

On average, Feeding Pennsylvania’s food banks serve nearly 2.2 million Pennsylvanians annually. During the first three months of the COVID-19 response, food banks served more than 5.5 million people as need suddenly increased tremendously. The 2021 Projected Child Food Insecurity Rate is 16.8 percent, up from 14.6 percent in 2019.

The Weis monetary donation will be distributed to five of Feeding Pennsylvania’s members where Weis Markets are located: Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Helping Harvest, Philabundance, Second Harvest Food Bank of NEPA and the Lehigh Valley, and the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank.

Weis Markets locations will also host the Dairymen's "Milkshakes on the Moo-ve" truck throughout the month.

Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Dave Smith said, ”Individuals and businesses are still reaching out in record numbers asking where they can get our famous milkshakes for a great cause," and he thanked Weis Markets for supporting Pa.'s dairy farmers.

The Dairymen’s milkshake is one of the most sought-after favorites at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Milkshake sale proceeds benefit Pennsylvania agriculture-related charities and the Fill A Glass With Hope program for families in need.

"We know that milk is a cornerstone of a nutritious diet for kids and families and is in high demand at area food banks," said said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President, Advertising and Marketing. "We're grateful to the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association for their commitment to fighting hunger and supporting the dairy industry."

Dairymen's Milkshake pop-up shops scheduled for June:

Thursday, June 3 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Weis Markets Lewisburg, 6901 Westbranch Highway

Friday, June 11 – 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Weis Markets Fogelsville, 7801 Glenlivet West Drive

Friday, June 18 – 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Weis Markets Clarks Summit, 1020 Northern Boulevard

Thursday, June 24 – 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Weis Markets York, 1800 Roosevelt Avenue (10AM – 2PM)

Friday, June 25 – 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Weis Markets Camp Hill, 1195 Lowther Road