A Pennsylvania farm will have one of its best trees at the White House this Christmas after repeat success in Christmas tree competitions.

The award winning farm, Paul and Pam Shealer's Evergreen Acres Tree Farm in Schulkill County, received a visit from White House staff, members of the National Christmas Tree Association, and Pennsylvania's Agriculture Deputy Secretary to select the White House tree.

The Shealers' farm won the 2020 PA Farm Show Christmas Tree Competition and went on become 2022 Grand Champion at the National Christmas Tree Association's National Tree and Wreath Contest.

"Pennsylvania growers produce one million of the nation's most impressive Christmas trees every year," Deputy Strathmeyer said. "We're proud to showcase our finest growers at the PA Farm Show each January. "We're even prouder that a Shealer tree will represent our commonwealth and focus the eyes of the nation on world-class PA-grown product during the holidays."

This is the second time an Evergreen Acres tree was selected for the White House. After the Shealer family won the Pennsylvania and national contests in 2000, the Clinton White House selected one of their trees.

The winning tree of the 2022 PA Farm Show was a Nordmann Fir. Find photos of Shealers' 2020 and 2022 Pennsylvania Grand Champion trees and award-winning trees from other Pennsylvania tree farms at christmastrees.org/farm-show.

"We were thrilled to win Grand Champion and are even more excited that Evergreen Acres will provide the White House's official Christmas tree," said the senior Paul Shealer, who recently passed the business to his son Paul. "Evergreen Acres takes great pride in its trees every year, and it seems this year, as my son, Paul, and his wife, Pam, begin guiding the farm we can stand even taller!"

With more than 1,400 Christmas tree farms across the state, Pennsylvania ranks third in the nation. These tree farms cover nearly 31,000 acres and produce about one million cut trees each year. They are a renewable and recyclable resource.

With $1.9 million in sales, Schuylkill County ranked 4th in the state among 64 counties with tree farms and 25th in the U.S.

Photos of the event can be found on the PA Dept. of Agriculture page.

