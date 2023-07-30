Harrisburg, Pa. — More than $1 billion in funding will be used to expand internet access across the state and officials want public input before that money is spent.

Feedback will be gathered from now through Aug. 8 and be used to help finalize the five-year action plan to ensure internet for all Pennsylvanians. The plan has four main components: identify where infrastructure is needed, ensure internet access is affordable, improve digital literacy, and expand access to internet devices.

As part of the initial study, the state identified 279,085 locations that are unserved, which means those areas lack access to reliable broadband service with download speeds of at least 25 Mbps and upload speeds of 3 Mbps.

It also found an additional 54,048 underserved, meaning locations that have access to broadband service with download speeds above 25 Mbps and upload speeds of 3 Mbps, but do not have access to service with speeds greater than 100 Mbps/20 Mbps.

The five-year plan aims to serve businesses, organizations, and homes with high-speed internet access with a minimum of 100/20 Mbps.

The $1.16 billion in funding comes from the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment plan, noted Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) Executive Director Brandon Carson.

The new online survey is available now through Aug. 8.

