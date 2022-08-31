The strength of the craft brewery industry in Pennsylvania depends upon the strength of forest ecosystems in the state.

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), a non-profit dedicated to the citizen role in Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, created a video to explain the impact of forested ecosystems on water quality and craft brewing.

Forests provide food and habitat for wildlife, clean the air, improve human health, and reduce flooding. They also protect and enhance water quality.

“There are nearly 17 million acres of forest in Pennsylvania, of which 2.2 million acres of forest is state forest. Data supports the fact that forest ecosystems improve water quality," said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.

“Forests are critical for clean water. They protect streams, rivers, lakes, and reservoirs by providing shade, absorbing pollutants, and reducing erosion and runoff,” said Teddi Stark, Watershed Forestry Manager for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“Forested watersheds tend to have better water quality and reduce the amount of energy, labor, and financial investments needed in the water treatment processes.”

Clean water is crucial to the craft beverage industry, one of Pennsylvania’s fastest-growing industries—an industry that is not only contributing to Pennsylvania’s economy but is also helping to create local destinations and build upon the tourism industry.

In 2021, Pennsylvania had over 350 craft breweries, the second most in the nation after California, according to the PA Breweries Association.

The video explores the relationship between craft beverages and clean water through interviews with brewers at New Trail Brewing Company of Williamsport, Pa. and Stick City Brewing Company of Mars, Pa., conversation with a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Water Quality Specialist, and the CEO of Capital Region Water.

“We chose Williamsport, PA for several reasons and one of the reasons was water quality. We are in a valley, so surrounding us are a number of state-owned parks and forests," said Mike Larosa from New Trail Brewing.

"We know that longevity of those forests, the amount of old-growth trees, and riparian forest buffers are extremely important to filtering the surface water run-off which eventually gets to us.”

Teddi Stark sums up the video’s message: “Forests are extremely critical if we want to have clean water. If we plant forests where forests can do the most good and protect streams, rivers, and other water bodies, we will be doing a great thing for all Pennsylvanians.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.