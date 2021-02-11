Pa. Bald Eagles are happy parents of two eggs so far, watch live

Hanover, Pa. – Pennsylvania's favorite eagle pair is back on camera for the 2021 nesting season. This year, they surprised audiences with the early arrival of not just one, but two, eggs in the nest.

The livestreamed nest, which is located by Codorus State Park at Hanover, provides eagle enthusiasts and researchers an up-close, non-invasive, peak at the private lives of the Bald Eagles. Along with the livestream, there is also a blog providing updates and insights into the Eagle's behavior.

The first egg appeared on Tuesday Feb. 2, and was the earliest known egg at the Hanover nest. The second egg was not far behind. It arrived close to 5:15 p.m. just a few days later on Friday Feb. 5.

Eagles usually lay clutches of two eggs, but clutches of three and, thought more rarely, even up to four eggs have been recorded.

Eagles are monogamous, usually sticking with the same mate each breeding season, and practice site fidelity by returning to the same nesting site each year. The Hanover Eagle pair, fondly referred to as "Freedom" and "Liberty," have become beloved and respected across Pennsylvania.

Public excitement about the early egg–which weighs as much as a desk of cards–was coupled by concerns that the upcoming snowstorms could pose a threat to the incubating eaglets. The Eagle Blog was quick to offer reassurance, explaining the experienced parents "have contended with much worse."

"If snowstorms were detrimental to the eggs, the eagles would have to wait until later in the spring to lay. Given the consistency of the Hanover female’s lay month over the past years, and the scientific literature on bald eagle breeding phenology, we can rest assured that the early arrival of the eggs is still in the safe-zone," said Raptor Ecology Specialist Zoey Greenberg, author of the Hanover Eagle Blog.

Snow or no snow, hatching a healthy eagle from an egg is not easy.

Last year, 2020, was a hard year for everyone and the Hanover Eagles were no exception. On Feb. 18, the adult Eagles ate their second egg; a typical behavior when an egg is non-viable. The pair continued to care for their first egg, until March 13, when they ate it, presumably because it was non-viable.

The previous year, 2019, brought better luck with both eggs hatching. Although one fledgling was knocked out of the nest, it later returned, and both young Eagles took flight by June 30.

This is the seventh year of the Hanover Eagle livestream, which is provided by the Pennsylvania Game Commission in partnership with Comcast Business and HDOnTap.