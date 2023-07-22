Wellsboro, Pa. — Area seniors, family members, and caregivers are invited to an upcoming Senior Citizens' Expo in Wellsboro.

Hosted by State Representative Clint Owlett, the expo will feature dozens of vendors providing information about programs and services available throughout the district for people ages 55 and older. Several free health screenings will also be available, including blood pressure screenings and hearing evaluations.

The expo will be held Friday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at Wellsboro Senior High School Gym and Commons, 225 Nichols St. Admission to the expo is free.

“This is a great event that offers a wealth of information in one convenient location for our seniors and their supporters,” Rep. Owlett said. “I look forward to seeing everyone there!”

