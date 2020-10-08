Harrisburg, Pa. – State forest roads in 18 out of 20 state forest districts have opened for hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts to access. The roads cover over 3,000 miles and will remain open into January, 2021. A list of roads that are open and roads that remain closed is available here.

“Our Bureau of Forestry is opening more than 525 miles of state forest roads normally open only for administrative use. They again will be available to hunters, hikers, foliage viewers, and others visiting state forestlands this fall,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

“This improved accessibility, coupled with DCNR’s promotion of deer hunting, benefits forest regeneration and the overall ecosystem. Regardless of whether they seek deer, bear, turkey or small game, hunters in our state forests will find more than 90 percent of that land now is within one-half mile of an open road,” said Dunn.

With hunters in mind, DCNR and the Game Commission continue to update an interactive map of state forestlands and game lands across Pennsylvania, which can be found here. The map offers information about the Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) and Disease Management Areas, details on newly-opened roads, timber harvesting activity, forestry office contacts, and more.

Many of the state parks, especially those in the Pennsylvania Wilds region, offer inexpensive camping venues for those who need a place to stay while pursuing Pennsylvania's top-quality hunting. Primitive camping on state forest lands is also an option - just make sure to acquire a camping permit from the managing forest district first.

Hunters traveling to some north-central areas of the state should be aware that some hunting areas and travel routes may be impacted by Marcellus Shale-related activities. Some state forest roads may be temporarily closed during drilling operations or other peak periods of heavy use to reduce potential safety hazards.

In addition, some state forest roads will only open for the second week of the traditional rifle season because they cannot withstand the expected heavy traffic of the first week.

Two- or three-month long openings will be in effect only where there is minimal threat of damage or deterioration to road surfaces or forest surroundings.