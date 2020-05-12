Carlisle -- In April, The GIANT Company partnered with Team Pennsylvania to create a $250,000 emergency grant program to help food-related businesses cope with COVID-19. The response was overwhelming, and in response, the available funding has been doubled to $500,000.

In all, the company has chosen to award 110 grants to support small businesses in Pennsylvania's food supply chain.

“Reviewing more than 500 applications from small businesses across the Commonwealth confirmed what we knew in our hearts: that the pandemic is having a devastating impact on our small business community,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “We’re inspired by the strength and stories of these local businesses that, in many cases, have been serving our communities for generations. As a company focused on connecting families for a better future, doubling the funding to $500,000 was an easy decision because it meant we could provide more hope and help to these hard-working families and let them know that they are not alone.”

The GIANT Company received over 500 applications during the two-week application period, with over 60 coming in within the first 24 hours.

Recipients include farms of all types, processing plants, orchards, apiaries, maple syrup producers, cheesemakers, breweries, wine and cider producers, specialty manufacturers of yogurt, snacks, and condiments, one coffee roastery, and a confectioner.

“Our team was honored to work together with GIANT to truly make a difference for small businesses in the commonwealth as they answer the call to feed fellow Pennsylvanians,” said Ryan Unger, president and CEO, Team Pennsylvania. “Reading through the applications it is crystal clear that we all need to find ways to support these critical cogs in our agricultural supply chain. Their experiences will inform us as we work with our economic development and public sector partners to reopen and recover.”

Grant amounts range from $2,500 to $15,000, and 55% of grants are going to PA Preferred companies. Special designation companies (veteran-owned, women-owned, minority-owned, LGBT-owned, USDA defined beginner, USDA defined socially disadvantaged/limited resource) account for over half of grant recipients.

Grant recipients include:

Braund Valley Farms, Troy

Brian Campbell Farms, Berwick

Clair D. Thompson & Sons, Inc., Jersey Shore

Dries Orchards, Inc., Paxinos

Farmer Fred’s, Towanda

God’s Country Creamery, Ulysses

Gypsy Hill, Wyalusing

Hackenberg Apiaries, Lewisburg

Kurt Weiss Greenhouse, Mt. Carmel

Mystic Meadows, Ulster

Pardoe’s Perky Peanuts, Inc., Montandon

Penn Dairy, Winfield

Pennvale Farm, Columbia Cross Roads

Philly Pretzel Factory, State College

Roy Adams & Son, Inc., Sunbury

Sechrist Farms Inc., Canton

Short Hill Farm, Westfield

Sleeper Hill Farm, Warren Center

Snowcrest Farm, Milan

SOD Family Farm, Coudersport

Strong Roots Organic Farm, Woodward

Susquehanna Mills, Muncy

Tait Farm Foods INC, Centre Hall

Taylor-Pride Farm, Lawrenceville

Tucker Hess Dairy Farm, Middlebury Center

“We have been in business since 1887 and we are a 5th generation family run business. We've been through the Great Depression, floods and fire but this is by far the worst in modern memory because not only does it affect us but it affects ALL of our customers - no one is left out,” said Karen Thompson, Clair D. Thompson's and Son's Inc. in Jersey Shore, Pa. and one of the grant recipients. “It has been very stressful, and this grant has helped to alleviate some of that pressure. We are extremely grateful and appreciate The GIANT Company for this grant that we shall use to continue our employees’ insurance benefits during the time they are forced off work, to help with expenses to continue additional sanitation and to upgrade our facility to meet this new market demand for individual packaging.”

The GIANT Company and Team Pennsylvania also worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the Pennsylvania Chamber, and Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association to develop the program.