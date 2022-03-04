Austin, Pennsylvania -- The free Step Outdoors Winter Outings Series continues on Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6, and March 12 and 13, in Potter County with programs at Sinnemahoning and Lyman Run State Parks and the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum.

Winter Bird Walk

10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, Sinnemahoning State Park, 4843 Park Drive, Austin, Potter County

Beginner and experienced birders are invited to meet park staff and local birdwatchers at the Wildlife Center in Sinnemahoning State Park. Grab a cup of coffee in the classroom and then hit the trail to enjoy the sights and sounds of raptors in flight and songbirds twitter.

The walk will be slow-paced and cover one or two miles of uneven terrain. Binoculars and guidebooks may be available to borrow. For more information, call the park office at (814) 647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk or email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.

Lyman Run Winter Hike

9 a.m. Sunday, March 6, Lyman State Park, 454 Lyman Run Road, Galeton

Meet outdoorsmen Chip Harrison and John Halter in the trailhead parking lot across from the lower campground to get started. This 2.5 mile hike includes beginner-friendly terrain. The group will go on Spur Line Trail and then on Rock Run Road to Rock Run Trail, then back to the parking lot.

Adults and children age 5 and up are invited. Wear good, waterproof hiking boots; dress appropriately for the weather; bring hiking poles or walking sticks; and take snacks and water.

The hike will depend on weather and trail conditions. If there is too much ice on the trail, it will be canceled. For more information, call (570) 439-1826 or 1 (814) 435-5010 or visit stepoutdoors.org.

Shed Hunting for First Timers

10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, Sinnemahoning State Park, 4843 Park Drive, Austin, Potter County

Adults and kids age 8 and up are invited to meet in the classroom at the Wildlife Center for the free Shed Hunting for First Timers program. Following a brief talk about deer and elk antlers, how they grow, and where and when to find them, participants will go outdoors for some exercise and to experience the thrill of the hunt!

The hunt will include a one- to two-mile hike to identify good sites to search and practice locating deer and elk antlers. Most of the hike will be off-trail and on rough, uneven terrain. Tick repellant is recommended.

For more information, call Kimberly Lott at the park office at (814) 647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk or email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.

Lumber Museum's Charter Day Celebration

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 5660 US Route 6, Ulysses, Pa.

In celebration of the Commonwealth's 341st birthday, admission to the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum will be free. Guided tours of museum facilities and exhibits will be available.

Charter Day commemorates the land grant made to William Penn by England’s King Charles II to settle a debt owed to Penn’s father. The land granted to Penn on March 4, 1681 became the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Charter Day is always celebrated on the second Sunday in March. Please remember that daylight saving time begins on March 13.

For more information, call the museum at 1 (814) 435-2652.