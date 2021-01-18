Williamsport, Pa. – The winners of NorthcentralPA.com's Baggin' Bucks Photo contest have been chosen by reader vote.

In the youth category is winner Shelby Myers, 10 years old, from Lycoming County. This is Shelby's first buck, an eight point taken out of Lycoming County. Shelby will receive a gift card from Lang's Chocolates. Photo was submitted by Jenny Cranmer-Myers. Congrats, Shelby!

In the adult category is winner Jen Luckenbill, of Lycoming County. This is Jen's first archery kill, a beautiful 8-point buck. Luckenbill won a gift card to The Moon & Raven Public House. Congrats, Jen!

We enjoyed seeing all the photos of your successful hunts. We truly are fortunate to live in a place with such abundant natural resources. Thank you for sharing your hunting success with us. We'll see you next deer season!