Why millions of dollars are being invested in local water quality, and the innovative way it's being spent

Improving local water quality is the focus of a $17 million statewide grant, the Wolf Administration announced last week. Counties in northcentral Pa. will receive $4.6 million, and Lycoming County received $527,391, which was one of the largest single-county awards given.

We often hear about grant money being doled out by the millions, but how is it spent? Local conservation agencies have developed a very specific Countywide Action Plan to address clean water.

The plan includes the expansion of the No-Till Drill Equipment Rental Program, the Cover Crop Incentive Project, and the Pine Run Stream Restoration Project.

"Our plan involved dozens of stakeholders in the agriculture, watershed, and stormwater sectors, and a significant public outreach effort," said Jared Dressler, acting regional director for DEP's Northcentral Regional Office.

The allocation of those funds is based on research and the development of best management practices--in the industry, simply known as BMPs.

Why is water quality and conservation important here?

While the end goal is improving the health of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed into which most of our freshwater spills, agricultural runoff, erosion, and sediment pollution have major impacts on our local water quality.

Do you fish? Enjoy boating and recreation on the Susquehanna in the summer? Do you want to turn on your faucet and enjoy clean water?

All of these things are impacted by agriculture, how runoff water feeds the streams, how the streams filter sediment and pollution before the water joins with the Susquehanna, and flows southward towards the Chesapeake Bay, said Dressler.

"Good habitats, scenery, water quality equals good quality of life," he said. Runoff and erosion in one little creek may seem insignificant, but you consider many little creeks, all flushing tons of sediment into the river, it becomes a very big problem that can lead to--among other things--flooding, poor quality drinking water, and negative effects on fish, wildlife, and recreation.

No-Till Drill Equipment Rental Program

According to the EPA, the top cause of impairment for streams in Pa. is sediment. Where does sediment come from? Agriculture.

Traditionally, farm fields are tilled using large equipment, disturbing the soil, pulling weeds, and making rows for seeds. The no-till method requires a slice in the soil less than the width of a pen to plant the seed, barely disturbing the topsoil.

"The advantage of a no-till is that you have more cover on the ground during critical times like spring thaw," said Rod Morehart of the Chesapeake Bay Commission.

A field that hasn't been tilled, but rather planted with a cover crop like alfalfa, rye, or wheat, slows the rainwater and spring thaw runoff so by the time it runs out of the fields and into a nearby creek or the river, any chemicals, fertilizers, and the topsoil have been caught by the groundcover, he said. "What's left is straight rainwater."

The Lycoming County Conservation District at the Lysock View/County Farm Complex in Montoursville offers an Haybooster 77, available for loan to small farmers in the county.

"It's a seven-foot no-till grain drill," explained Tim Heyler, agricultural conservation technician at the Conservation District. The county rents it out to smaller farms, 100 acres and 30 beef cows or smaller, Heyler said.

The eqipment saves time. "Many of the users of the drill have a day job," said Heyler. "They come home after work, run this for a little while, instead of plowing, discing [a method of disturbing and exposing the soil], and then planting, which takes a long time."

But ultimately, what conservationists are encouraging and promoting is the soil savings. "We want to keep the soil, the fertilizer that they purchased, and the manure that they put down on their ground where it can be used, instead of in the waterways where it's pollution, where it's a problem," Heyler said.

To buy their own no-till drill, farmers would have to invest $35,000 to $40,000, but they can rent the county's for a reasonable rate. And with the available CAP funding, the Lycoming County Conservation District plans to buy a 10-foot Haybooster no-till drill.

Cover Crop Incentive Project

Hand-in-hand with adopting a no-till method is the use of cover crops to maintain the soil.

After a farmer has harvested the crop, planting rye or wheat as a cover crop locks in the fertilizer. "Even in the late fall, Rye will germinate at 24 degrees," said Heyler.

Farmers can spray fertilizer, spread manure, and it will stay. "Predictions are for costs to go up three times in the next year. Cover crops maximize the nutrient production per dollar," Heyler said.

Erosion is bad for local waterways, and for farmers it can be equally problematic. "If you lose the thickness of a dime over one acre," explained Morehart, "you lose five tons of soil."

According to the USDA, "tolerable soil loss"--the amount of soil per acre, per year lost that still allows a farmer to have a good year--is three tons per acre. Less than a dime's thickness in topsoil.

"And once you lose topsoil, you don't get it back," Morehart said.

Grant funding through the CAP will help cover the cost for cover crop seed, which can be harvested for grain to replant. In the spring, farmers spray, and use the no till to plant new seed to grow their crops.

Pine Run Stream Restoration Project

Pine Run Stream in Piatt Twp., Lycoming County, is impaired by agricultural sediment. It's on the EPA's "303 D" list of impaired waters.

Using CAP funds, the hope is to "de-list" this waterway with significant restoration using best management practices.

According to Fish & Wildlife Commission biologist Dave Putnam, a team will replace a culvert with a bridge on a private landowner's road in the next 45 days. Once the bridge is in place, they'll work upstream on stabilizing the vertical banks with mudsills and cribbing on a one-mile stretch of the stream.

The stream is "entrenched," Putnam said, a term meaning it's become too deep. After a hard rainfall, water rushes with great energy, putting pressure on the stream banks, further eroding the bank. Debris in the creek also becomes a problem, whether it takes out a bridge downstream or works as a damn to block the flow.

Additionally, extra sediment from agricultural runoff has no chance to filter, and gets dumped in the river, making it cloudy, changing habitats, and causing the river to be more shallow as the stream becomes more entrenched, he said.

The full project is expected to take about 90 days. "Our team works through all weather conditions," said Fish & Wildlife Habitat Specialist Lori Pettigrew.

Megan Lehman, community relations coordinator for DEP's Northcentral Regional Office, said successfully implementing the Countywide Action Plan requires coordination from a number of agencies, from the Lycoming County Conservation Commission, the Lycoming County Planning Commission, DEP, Fish & Wildlife, and others.

"It's an amazing amount of teamwork to achieve this goal," she said. "Now is the time to transition the planning process to the implementation phase."

"There's more funding to come. This is not a one-and-done," said Lehman, noting that the state's investment in conservation and sustainability will be used to the maximum benefit.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Pennsylvania Treasury announced the relaunch of the Agriculture Linked (Agri-Link) Investment Program which offers low-interest loans to Pennsylvania agriculture operations that are implementing best management practices.

“Programs that help farmers finance conservation improvements enable us to do even more to protect the land, local waterways, and other natural resources,” said Rick Ebert, President of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.

Ebert called farmers "leaders in environmental stewardship," but said few farms have the resources available to pay for these initiatives on their own.

Lycoming County Conservation District's No-Till Drill Equipment Rental Program is just one way of helping farmers afford to engage in sustainable practices. After all, our water is at stake.



