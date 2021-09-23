Montgomery, Pa. -- White Deer Golf Course in Montgomery could aptly be re-named White Deer Swamp after Wednesday and Thursday's rain.

The golf course will remain closed until Saturday, September 25 due to severe flooding on the course, according to management.

After receiving five plus inches of rain in the past 48 hours, ponds are overflowing, the creek has spilled its bank, and multiple greens on the course are flooded.

Browse through the photo gallery for pictures of the damage.

Flooding and downed utilities and trees caused roads throughout the region to close, and schools to dismiss students early on Thursday.