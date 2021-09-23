Montgomery, Pa. -- White Deer Golf Course in Montgomery could aptly be re-named White Deer Swamp after Wednesday and Thursday's rain.
The golf course will remain closed until Saturday, September 25 due to severe flooding on the course, according to management.
After receiving five plus inches of rain in the past 48 hours, ponds are overflowing, the creek has spilled its bank, and multiple greens on the course are flooded.
Browse through the photo gallery for pictures of the damage.
White Deer Hole 9 Heritage pond and green
White Deer Hole 13 Heritage Tee Box
White Deer Hole 3 Heritage tee box
White Deer Hole 9 Heritage Green
White Deer hole 12 Vintage
White Deer Bridge hole 13 Heritage
White Deer Bridge Heritage Hole 13
White Deer Hole 13 Heritage Bridge
White Deer Tree Down Hole 12 Heritage
Flooding and downed utilities and trees caused
roads throughout the region to close, and schools to dismiss students early on Thursday.
