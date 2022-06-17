Coudersport, Pa. — The idea of what makes a perfectly romantic place is subjective, for sure, but TripsToDiscover.com, a travel discovery platform, attempted to find inspiration nationwide in a recent article, The Most Romantic Destination in Every State.

On their state-by-state list of the most romantic places are quaint bed and breakfasts, grand estates, fine dining, blossoming gardens, and panoramic vistas.

In Pennsylvania, it's not so much what you find on the ground to explore, but what you see when you look up.

Cherry Springs State Park, located in Coudersport, is known for its late night stargazing. Named to the list of the most romantic spots in Pennsylvania, "The park sits on a hill by Susquehannock State Forest, boasting 360-degree views of the night sky, totally free of light pollution," wrote author K.C. Dermody.

Named for the large stands of black cherry trees originally found in the area, the 82-acre state park is surrounded by the 262,000-acre Susquehannock State Forest. The Susquehannock Trail passes nearby and offers 85 miles of backpacking and hiking, according to the Pa. Department of Conservation & Natural Resources.

Night sky enthusiasts flock to the park for its dark skies, which are famous for great views of the Milky Way, planets, and hard-to-see astronomical objects and phenomena.

If you plan to camp out overnight, you need a permit and you need to plan ahead. Permits for 2022 overnight camping have sold out for 2022.

However, on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer you can take a sky tour. And no matter the time of year, there is a year-round Night Sky Viewing area.

If your date is more into physical engagement, there's always the 70th annual Woodsmen Show in early August which attracts thousands of spectators. The show features lumberjack contests in:

Tree-felling

Log rolling

Spring board chopping

Standing block chop

Chain-saw events

Ever been to Cherry Springs State Park? Share your photos, or tell us about an even more romantic place in Pennsylvania.

