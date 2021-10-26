Tioga County, Pa. -- Wellsboro is a quaint town surrounded by forests and parks, so it should come as no surprise that birds frequent the area. The prolific bird presence has led to the town's naming as "Bird Town" by Audubon Mid-Atlantic, the Pa. chapter of the National Audubon Society.

The region presents a wide variety of species for birdwatchers to easily observe, including bald eagles, Cooper's hawks, sharp-shinned hawks, great blue herons, yellow warblers, and more.

The working partnership between Wellsboro and the National Audubon Society promotes conservation and community-based actions to create a sustainable environment for both birds and people.

To be designated a Bird Town, Wellsboro met eleven of fifteen criteria, which included establishing an environmental advisory board, maintaining a park system with a natural habitat for birds, and implementing environmental education programs.

“Through the support of the National Audubon Society, bird watchers now have the ability to learn extensively about birds while exploring the Pine Creek Rail Trail and the Muck/Marsh Creek. These areas allow visitors to observe birds in their natural habitat,” says Colleen Hanson, Executive Director of Visit Potter-Tioga.

“Wellsboro’s close proximity to Tioga State Forest, Pine Creek Gorge and Cherry Springs State Park offers visitors an abundance of opportunities to explore Pennsylvania’s rich landscapes, dark skies and observe birds unique to the region.”

The designation as a Bird Town ensures that Wellsboro will continue to be an ideal location for observing birds.

Wellsboro encourages birders to contact the visitor’s bureau at 570-724-0635 to assist in planning memorable trips and providing contact information for local bird experts.