State College, Pa. – Summer-like weather has graced the Northeast over the past few days, but colder conditions will return to the region over the coming days, AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

"Temperatures are set to return back to what is typically expected for the latter half of October as a cold front readies itself to track through the Northeast," Buckingham wrote.

Residents across the Northeast interior will face damp days as a cold front arrives on Saturday, bringing much cooler air with it, Buckingham said.

Buffalo and Syracuse, New York, for example, had temperatures on Friday in the low 80s, expected to a drop by nearly 30 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday afternoon, he said.

"Although the cold air will be entrenched across the Northeast by Sunday morning, all hopes should not be dashed, as this weather may be ideal for some outdoor enthusiasts," Buckingham said. "Right on cue with late October, Sunday may feature perfect conditions with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for those looking to sit out in a tree stand," Buckingham wrote.

Conditions will be chilly and largely dry on Sunday morning but wet and possibly wintry weather will soon begin to impact the region, Buckingham said.