Harrisburg, Pa. – The results are in, and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is excited to announce that voters have selected the Chain Pickerel to be featured on the 2021 Pennsylvania fishing license button.

The Chain Pickerel is the most abundant and widely distributed member of Pennsylvania's pike family. Notoriously aggressive lure biters, Chain Pickerel are found throughout the Delaware, Susquehanna and Potomac River watersheds.

The Chain Pickerel hides easily in its weedy habitat, with its dark, greenish-yellow back, fading to lighter yellow-green along the sides. Over the sides is a pattern of dark chainlike markings that gives the fish its name.

During an online poll held from September 17-30, a total of 1,453 voters cast their ballots to choose between four options. The fish skin design featuring the scales of a Chain Pickerel was a runaway winner, earning 676 votes (46.5%).

A single-color Conservation Green option was the second most popular choice, earning 283 votes (19.5%). A classic red and white bobber design placed third, with 279 votes (19.2%). A design featuring a life jacket rounded out the field, collecting 215 votes (14.8%).

Each custom button measures 1 3/4 inches with a high-quality, pin-back design and feature the angler's customer identification number (CID), the same number displayed on a standard fishing license. Anglers who display a collectible fishing license button must still possess a standard fishing license and be able to produce it upon request of a PFBC Waterways Conservation Officer.

The Chain Pickerel button will be available for order when 2021 Pennsylvania fishing licenses go on sale beginning on December 1, 2020. The price of each button is $10.

The purchase of an annual or multi-year fishing license or voluntary youth license is required in order to purchase a license button. The purchase of a button is not a requirement in addition to the purchase of a license.

Licenses can be purchased online at www.fishandboat.com and at more than 700 license issuing agents across the state.