​Harrisburg, Pa. – It's time to show your favorite waterway in the Commonwealth some love as voting for the 2021 Pennsylvania River of the Year has begun.

It comes down to five rivers in the state. Each one offers its own unique features that help it standout. It will be up to the PA voters once again.

Waterways nominated for 2021 are:

Buffalo Creek

Lehigh River

Loyalhanna Creek

Shenango River

Tunkhannock Creek

Nominations were based on each waterway’s conservation needs and successes, as well as celebration plans if the nominee is voted 2021 River of the Year. In cooperation with DCNR, selection of public voting choices is overseen by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR).

The voting began on Dec. 14. It's scheduled to run through Jan. 22, 2021, so there is still plenty of time to support your favorite water source in the Commonwealth.

“We are excited to kick off, for the eleventh year, the public online voting process for Pennsylvania River of the Year,” said Janet Sweeney, Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers.

After a waterway is chosen for the annual honor, local groups implement a year-round slate of activities and events to celebrate the river, including a paddling trip, or sojourn. The organization nominating the winning river will receive a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to help fund River of the Year activities.

To learn more about DCNR’s Rivers Program, visit www.dcnr.pa.gov (go to “Conservation” and click on “Water”).

For details on the River of the Year program, visit www.pariveroftheyear.org.